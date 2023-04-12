LUBBOCK, TX- Coronado Football Player Dallas Trejo made it official signing to continue his academic and athletic career at the next level, at Hardin-Simmons University.

Trejo put pen to paper Wednesday afternoon in front of coaches, family and friends.

“It really exciting to sign to play at the next level.” Trejo said. “It’s a really big step in my life and I am ready to take it head on.”

Trejo marks the fifth Mustang player to sign to join the Cowboys’ football program come Fall of 2023.

In total, the Coronado Football program has had nine student-athletes sign to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level for the Class of 2023.

“I am going to take everything in day by day.” Trejo said. “I am going to work hard every day and show them what I can do.”