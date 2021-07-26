Cotton Center 2021 football schedule

COTTON CENTER, Texas — The Cotton Center Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.

Cotton Center will play at Southland to open its season on August 26. Senior Night will be against Whitharral on November 5.

Take a look at the full schedule below.

8/26 – @ Southland

9/3 – vs. Christ the King

9/10 – TBD

9/17 – vs. Guthrie

9/24 – vs. Loop

10/1 – @ Wilson

10/8 – BYE WEEK

10/15 – @ Anton

10/22 – vs. Amherst

10/29 – @ Lazbuddie

11/5 – vs. Whitharral (Senior Night)