Cotton Center 2021 football schedule

COTTON CENTER, Texas — The Cotton Center Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.
Cotton Center will play at Southland to open its season on August 26. Senior Night will be against Whitharral on November 5.
Take a look at the full schedule below.
8/26 – @ Southland
9/3 – vs. Christ the King
9/10 – TBD
9/17 – vs. Guthrie
9/24 – vs. Loop
10/1 – @ Wilson
10/8 – BYE WEEK
10/15 – @ Anton
10/22 – vs. Amherst
10/29 – @ Lazbuddie
11/5 – vs. Whitharral (Senior Night)