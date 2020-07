LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech opens up its 2020 fall football camp in just over a month on August 7.

We’ll have a feature for you everyday until camp starts in a series we call “Countdown to Camp.” We’ll break down each position group and rank the top 10 returning players as we get closer to practice resuming, but before all of that we have to take a look at the 2020 schedule. Starting today with the season opener: week one on the road at UTEP.