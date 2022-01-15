Cowboys-49ers to play Wild Card round game at 3:30 p.m. on KLBK

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (28) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys will begin their postseason run Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. The game starts at 3:30 p.m. and can be seen on KLBK.

The Cowboys finished the regular season with a 12-5 record, winning the NFC East for the first time since 2018.

San Francisco clinched its playoff berth in its final game of the regular season with a thrilling overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams. The 49ers went 10-7 in the regular season, earning an NFC wild card spot.

There is plenty of talent on both sides of the ball, with stars like Dak Prescott, Deebo Samuel, Micah Parsons and Nick Bosa set to play in the game.

The Cowboys and 49ers have faced in the playoffs seven times in their franchises’ histories. Dallas won five of those games.