Cowboys pick OU DT Neville Gallimore in round 3, pick 82 overall

FRISCO (KFDX/KJTL) — The Dallas Cowboys selected defensive tackle Neville Gallimore with the 82nd overall pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Gallimore is originally from Ontario, Canada and played college football at OU.

Gallimore had 8.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss over his career, so his ability to disrupt is there.

Gallimore has a lot of untapped physical potential; at 6’2″ and over 300 pounds, he reportedly can dunk on a standard basketball hoop.

With a few improvements, Gallimore could end up being viewed as a steal. He was ranked 49th overall by ESPN but fell to the Cowboys at pick 82.

  • Position — Defensive Tackle
  • College — University of Oklahoma
  • Height — 6’2″
  • Weight — 304 pounds
  • Strengths — Shows flashes of potential, very strong work ethic and follow-thru
  • Weaknesses — Lacks some coordination, technique could use improvement

Combine Stats

40-Yard DashBench PressVertical JumpBroad Jump3 Cone DrillShuttle (20)
4.79 sec23 reps7.97 sec5.01 sec

Dallas Cowboys 2020 Draft Picks

