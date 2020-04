In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, Alabama defensive back Trevon Diggs (7), left, knocks away a pass to Mississippi State wide receiver Osirus Mitchell (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Starkville, Miss. Diggs is a possible pick in the NFL Draft which runs Thursday, April 23, 2020, thru Saturday, April 25. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys selected Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs in the second round of the NFL Draft Friday night.

The Cowboys used the 51st overall pick of the draft on Diggs. Thursday night, they selected Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in the first round.

Diggs played four seasons at Alabama, switching from wide receiver to cornerback after 2016. In 2019, he defended eight passes and caught three interceptions for the Crimson Tide.