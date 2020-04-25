Cowboys trade up for Wisconsin C Tyler Biadasz with final fourth round pick

FRISCO (KFDX/KJTL) — The Dallas Cowboys traded with the Philadelphia Eagles for the 40th pick in the fourth round, overall pick 146, and selected Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz.
The Cowboys gave up one of their fifth round picks this year (overall 164) as well as a 2021 fifth round pick to move up for Biadasz.
Biadasz was a three year starter for Wisconsin, leading the offensive line that blocked for RB Jonathan Taylor, the reigning Big Ten rushing champion.
In 2019, Biadasz started all 14 games at center, winning the Remington Trophy for the nation’s top center and earning first-team AP All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors.
Although he won’t replace retired C Travis Fredrick right away, the Cowboys can at minimum say they still have a center from Wisconsin on their roster.
- Position — Center
- College — Wisconsin
- Height — 6’4″
- Weight — 314 pounds
- Strengths — Solid and consistent, smart and versatile
- Weaknesses — Below average athlete, concerns in pass protection
- Round 1: CeeDee Lamb, WR (Oklahoma)
- Round 2: Trevon Diggs, DB (Alabama)
- Round 3: Neville Gallimore, DT (Oklahoma)
- Round 4: Reggie Robinson II, DB (Tulsa)
- Round 5: Pick 179 Overall
- Round 7: Pick 231 Overall