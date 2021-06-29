Crosbyton 2021 football schedule

CROSBYTON, Texas — The Crosbyton Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.

The Chieftains’ first home game of the season will be Homecoming: September 3 against Memphis. They have a game every week from August 27 to October 29 and have a bye on the final week of the regular season. Senior Night will be October 29 against Ralls.

Take a look at the full schedule below.

8/27: @ Shamrock

9/3: vs. Memphis (Homecoming)

9/10: @ Munday

9/17: vs. Tahoka

9/24: @ Sudan

10/1: vs. Ropes

10/8: @ Lockney

10/15: vs. Hamlin

10/22: @ Roscoe

10/29: vs. Ralls (Senior Night)

11/5: BYE WEEK