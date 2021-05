Denver City 2021 football schedule

DENVER CITY, Texas — The Denver City Independent School District released it’s football schedule for the 2021 season.

The Mustangs open at home against Idalou on August 27 and will have Senior Night against Kermit on November 5.

Take a look at the Mustangs’ full schedule below:

August 13 (Fri) Abernathy Home 6:00

August 19 (Thurs) Greenwood (Scrimmage) There 6:00

August 27 Idalou Home 7:30

September 3 Littlefield Away 7:30

September 10 Seminole Away 7:30

September 17 Lovington-(HC) Home 7:00

September 24 Crane Away 7:00

October 1 OPEN

October 8 *Lamesa Away 7:00

October 15 *Slaton Home 7:00

October 22 *Shallowater Away 7:00

October 29 *Brownfield Home 7:00

November 5 *Kermit-(P) Home 7:00