Despite D1 interest, Lloyd Daniels will return to LCU

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian University guard Lloyd Daniels will return to the school’s men’s basketball team for the 2021-22 season, he announced on Instagram Monday.

Daniels had previously put his name in the transfer portal, and he said that he received offers from Division I schools.

“At the end of the day I want to be able to have a real chance to compete for a national championship and win a lot of games,” he said. “LCU gives me the best opportunity to chase a championship and leave my mark on a program that I have been with! This HOME away from HOME! Time to get back to work!”

Daniels was second on the team in scoring in 2020-21 at 15.7 points per game. He played with incredible efficiency, shooting 60.3 percent from the floor and 57.1 percent from 3-point range.

The effort landed him a spot on the All-Lone Star Conference First Team.

Recruiting website Verbal Commits reported that Daniels had offers from D1 schools Troy and St. Francis (Brooklyn) before opting to return to LCU.