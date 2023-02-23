WACO, Texas – Lubbock Christian boys basketball defeated top ranked St. Francis Episcopal, 55 to 51 to claim the TAPPS 3A state title championships Thursday at Waco Robinson High School.

The Eagles have not won a state title since the 2013 season.

Senior Asher Fleming would lead the Eagles with 23 points in the win including two free throws to retake the lead 52-51 in the last minute.

This is the first time since 2013 that Lubbock Christian School has a state champion in girls and boys basketball in the same season.