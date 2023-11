LUBBOCK, Tex.- Many local high school athletes put pen to paper on National Signing Day, as everythinglubbock.com made stops at Frenship, Lubbock-Cooper, Lubbock High, Idalou, All Saints Episcopal, New Home, and Springlake-Earth to find out where they would continue their playing career.

The first video showcases athletes from All Saints, Lubbock High, and Frenship.

The second video features athletes from Idalou, New Home, Lubbock-Cooper, and Springlake-Earth.