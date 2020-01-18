ESPN: Giants hire Jason Garrett as offensive coordinator

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey — It did not take long for Jason Garrett to find his new home. ESPN reported Friday that Garrett will become the New York Giants’ offensive coordinator.

Garrett and the Dallas Cowboys parted ways this offseason after he spent nine seasons as their head coach.

Garrett will now join a division rival and serve under New York’s new head coach Joe Judge.

The Giants went 4-12 last season but have talented young players on offense in quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley.