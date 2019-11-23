Estacado continues perfect season with win over Graham

ABILENE, Texas — Estacado’s perfect season lives on. The Matadors topped Graham 40-21 Friday night, improving to 12-0 on the year.

With the win, Estacado advances to the third round of the playoffs.

Quarterback Jay’lon Dobbins and wide receiver T.J. Steele proved to be too much for the Steers to handle, connecting for four touchdown scores.

Graham kept the game close early. The Steers took a lead on a 41-yard touchdown run. Estacado answered with two more touchdowns, as Jay’lon Dobbins hit Steele for two long scores.

Graham did not go away, evening the game up in the third quarter. From there, Estacado pulled ahead for good. Dobbins hit KeKe Murray for a touchdown and Steele for his third of the game to go up 26-14. The Matadors tacked on two more touchdowns before the game ended.

Estacado head coach Joe Cluley honored his legendary predecessor Louis Kelley by wearing Kelley’s hat and shirt on the sideline. Kelley’s wife gifted Cluley the clothes.

Estacado’s next test is Greenwood in the third round of the playoffs.