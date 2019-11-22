Estacado looks to stay perfect against Graham Friday night

ABILENE, Texas — The Estacado Matadors will take their 11-0 record into Abilene Friday night for a huge matchup with Graham.
The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium.
Estacado’s dream season started with a 36-30 win over Coronado in the opening week. After a few more close wins, the Matadors won blowouts over Wichita Falls, Clint and Borger. They shut out Dalhart and Perryton and beat Levelland to complete a perfect regular season, the program’s first since 1968.
In the first round of the playoffs last Friday, Estacado trounced Sweetwater 53-20.
The team is led by the duo of Jay’lon and Jermiah Dobbins. Jay’lon, the quarterback, has thrown 15 touchdowns and just five interceptions.
At running back, Jermiah has rushed for a whopping 2,346 yards and 23 touchdowns. He starred against Sweetwater, rushing for a season high 271 yards and five scores.
Friday night, the Matadors will take on a Graham team that has won its last five games after a rough stretch in the middle of the season. The Steers are 7-4, and dismantled Hillsboro 59-0 in the first round of the playoffs last week.
Graham’s offense runs through all-purpose player Daniel Gilbertson. Gilbertson has amassed 990 rushing yards, 650 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns on the year. Shutting him down will be key for Estacado’s defense.