Breaking News
Debi Holland, once charged for capital murder of her own daughter, pleads to lesser charge

Estacado looks to stay perfect against Graham Friday night

KLBK Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of KLBK.

ABILENE, Texas — The Estacado Matadors will take their 11-0 record into Abilene Friday night for a huge matchup with Graham.

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium.

Estacado’s dream season started with a 36-30 win over Coronado in the opening week. After a few more close wins, the Matadors won blowouts over Wichita Falls, Clint and Borger. They shut out Dalhart and Perryton and beat Levelland to complete a perfect regular season, the program’s first since 1968.

In the first round of the playoffs last Friday, Estacado trounced Sweetwater 53-20.

The team is led by the duo of Jay’lon and Jermiah Dobbins. Jay’lon, the quarterback, has thrown 15 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

At running back, Jermiah has rushed for a whopping 2,346 yards and 23 touchdowns. He starred against Sweetwater, rushing for a season high 271 yards and five scores.

Friday night, the Matadors will take on a Graham team that has won its last five games after a rough stretch in the middle of the season. The Steers are 7-4, and dismantled Hillsboro 59-0 in the first round of the playoffs last week.

Graham’s offense runs through all-purpose player Daniel Gilbertson. Gilbertson has amassed 990 rushing yards, 650 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns on the year. Shutting him down will be key for Estacado’s defense.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar