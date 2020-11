LUBBOCK, Texas — Estacado wide receiver TJ Steele announced Monday that he’s flipped his commitment from North Texas to TCU.

At TCU, Steele will unite with Coronado graduate Blair Conwright, who also plays wide receiver for the Horned Frogs.

Steele picked TCU over offers from UNT, Kansas, Tulsa and other schools. 247Sports’ composite rankings place Steele as the No. 131 receiver in the nation and No. 125 prospect in Texas.

Steele originally committed to North Texas in June.