LUBBOCK, Texas — Estacado offensive tackle Jihad Lateef committed to play his college football at Sam Houston State, he announced Monday.

Lateef was once committed to Washington State, but announced December 20 that he would re-open his recruitment.

Lateef is rated as a three-star prospect and the 27th-best interior offensive lineman by 247 Sports.

Sam Houston State is set to join Conference-USA at the FBS level in July 2023.