Estacado’s TJ Steele nominated for Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week

LUBBOCK, Texas — Estacado wide receiver TJ Steele was nominated for the Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week award after a huge performance in the Matadors’ playoff win over Pecos Thursday.

Steele totaled six catches for 236 yards and two touchdowns, along with 49 rushing yards, a rushing touchdown and a 43-yard punting average in Estacado’s 48-6 victory.

Steele is a senior for Estacado and is committed to play football at North Texas.

He is one of 10 nominees for the weekly award. You can vote for him on the right side of your screen HERE.