LUBBOCK, Texas – Ethan Duncan has found a new home to continue his basketball career.

Duncan announced Monday on social media he’s transferring to Lubbock Christian University. The Chaps are coached by Ethan’s father, Todd.

The Trinity Christian School graduate originally signed with Texas Tech but redshirted during the 2021-22 season with an unspecified injury and then entered the transfer portal on Sept. 26, 2022.

As a senior, Duncan averaged 27 points, seven assists, and 2.5 assists per game and helped Trinity Christian to a TAPPS state title.