First Bank Classic baseball tournament: March 12 scores

LUBBOCK, Texas — High schools from Oklahoma and all around Texas came to Lubbock to compete in the First Bank Classic baseball tournament.

The first set of games took place on Thursday, with more to come on Friday and Saturday. Several schools dropped out of the tournament, but many did stay to play their games.

Below is how each Lubbock-area team did.

Coronado notched wins over Midland Lee (7-2) and Bristow (OK) (15-5).

Estacado lost to Odessa Permian 13-5 and Lubbock Cooper 4-1.

Lubbock High beat Bristow 5-2 but lost to Midland Lee 9-1.

Monterey lost to San Angelo Central 8-7 and Heritage 7-5.

Lubbock Cooper lost to Round Rock McNeil 7-0 but beat Estacado 4-1.

Frenship beat Plainview twice, 13-3 and 13-12.