LUBBOCK, TX- The National College Baseball Foundation will hold its annual First Pitch

Luncheon on Tuesday, January 31st at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Banquet Hall. The

luncheon will be served at 11:30 with the program beginning at 12 Noon.

This year’s luncheon will feature former Texas Tech player and current Texas Ranger, Josh Jung.

Other speakers include Texas Tech Head Baseball Coach, Tim Tadlock as well as LCU Head

Baseball Coach Nathan Blackwood.

Tickets and tables are available for purchase by contacting Mike Gustafson at 806-543-5361.

The luncheon was originally scheduled for January 24th but was postponed to January 31st due

to snowy conditions.

(Press Release)