PLAINVIEW, Texas – Former Wayland Flying Queens coach Johnna Pointer is the new primary director of Preseason and Postseason Women’s National Invitation Tournament events.

In a joint statement, WNIT and Triple Crown Sports announced the hiring of the former Flying Queens coach. For more than two decades, WNIT has worked to elevate the competitive experience in women’s Division-I basketball.

“The WNIT has been such an important part of the landscape of women’s basketball, and I’m honored to be in this position,” Pointer told TCS. “I will work hard to continue the WNIT legacy and look forward to what the future holds.”

Pointer coached the Flying Queens from 1996 to 2003, posting a 151-84 record. She ranks fourth in wins among Flying Queens coaches. Her teams qualified for the NAIA Women’s Tournament all seven years, and advanced to the third round three times.

While at Wayland, Pointer earner a master’s degree in Guidance and Counseling. She is the aunt of current Flying Queen Jenna Cooper Jackson.

Like so many associated with Wayland’s Flying Queens basketball program through the years, Pointer is an advocate for women’s athletics. Prior to coming to Wayland, her basketball resume included receiving All-Southwest Conference honors twice and playing professionally in Germany.

“The route going forward for the WNIT is in good hands as we welcome Johnna,” said TCS chief operating officer Sean Hardy. “We are excited to add Johnna’s insight and enthusiasm into the work we do here.”

Pointer’s first assignment is preparing for the upcoming Preseason WNIT, which begins Nov. 12.

(Courtesy: WBU Athletics)