Former LCU foe Chandler Jacobs headed to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — On December 5, 2019, Dallas Baptist guard Chandler Jacobs came to Lubbock and recorded a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double in a DBU overtime win over Lubbock Christian University at the Rip Griffin Center.

Two years later, Jacobs will call the Hub City his home.

On Monday, he told ESPN that he was transferring to Texas Tech.

Jacobs was one of the best players at the Division II level last season, earning a D2 All-American nod after averaging 20.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

He figures to contribute on both ends for the Red Raiders — he was the Lone Star Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2020-21 — and is an accurate outside shooter (44.5% career 3-point percentage).

As for his history with LCU, Jacobs played well in several of his career meetings with the Chaps.

In his seventh career game as a freshman, he made eight of 10 shots and set a career-high (at the time) with 18 points against the Chaps. He had another efficient outing in the teams’ second meeting that season, making seven of nine shots for 15 points in a game that LCU pulled out 84-78. In a third meeting in the Lone Star Conference Tournament, he had 10 points off the bench in a DBU win.

In a November trip to Lubbock as a sophomore, he scored 21 points and made four 3-pointers, helping DBU win 75-69. On Valentine’s Day, 2019, he poured in 25 points and sank a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute of an 80-77 Patriots win.

In the 2019-20 season, he had a double-double in DBU’s victory. The two teams did not meet last season.

Jacobs will spend his final year of college at Texas Tech, but fans of one of another local team are already familiar with his game.