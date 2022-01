West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege (2) throws a pass during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

BOWLING GREEN, Kentucky — Former Lubbock-Cooper quarterback Jarret Doege will spend his final season of college eligibility at Western Kentucky, he announced Sunday.

Doege started his career at Bowling Green and played two seasons there before transferring to West Virginia.

He was the Mountaineers’ starting quarterback in 2020 and 2021, leading them to bowl games in both seasons.

For his career, Doege has 10,494 passing yards, 79 touchdowns and 34 interceptions.