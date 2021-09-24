Former Texas Tech, Estacado pitcher AJ Ramos called up by Angels

LOS ANGELES — Lubbock native and former Texas Tech pitcher A.J. Ramos returned to MLB Thursday when the Los Angeles Angels called him up from AAA.

2021 will be Ramos’ ninth year in the major leagues, but he’s pitched just 2.2 innings since 2018.

He began his career with the Miami Marlins and ascended to the closer role in 2015. He was named a National League All-Star in 2016.

Ramos was traded to the New York Mets in 2018 and tore his labrum, causing him to miss much of the 2018 season and all of 2019.

He appeared in three games for the Colorado Rockies in 2020 and spent the 2021 season in the Angels’ minor league system. He has 99 career saves.

Ramos is a graduate of Estacado High School and was drafted out of Texas Tech in 2009.