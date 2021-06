LEVELLAND, Texas — Lyle Leong is the new head football coach at Levelland High School, Levelland ISD announced Wednesday.

Leong played wide receiver for Texas Tech from 2007-2010. He had 929 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns in 2010.

He was the offensive coordinator at San Antonio Highlands before landing the job.

Levelland’s previous coach, Andy Correll, did not return after the Lobos posted a 2-9 record in 2020.