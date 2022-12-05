LUBBOCK, Texas – Shallowater is No. 5 in Class 3A in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches boys rankings released Monday. The Mustangs improved to 5-0 last week.

Several teams are in the latest Class 2A rankings. New Home is ranked No. 5 with a 5-0 record. The Leopards are two spots ahead of the No. 7 New Deal Lions. The 2A rankings also feature No. 17 Floydada and No. 22 Olton.

In Class 1A, Jayton checks in at No. 3 while Lorenzo is ranked No. 8. The Whitharral Panthers are also in the rankings at No. 17.