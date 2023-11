LUBBOCK, Tex.- Lubbock ISD honored four of its best football players from the 2023 season Thursday afternoon.

Lubbock High wide receiver Trini Tijerina, Estacado linebacker Nate Orta, Coronado linebacker Willie Parker, and Monterey running back Ja’Marcus Smith were all chosen as their respective team MVP’s. Along with winning earning that award, they all received a scholarship courtesy of McGavock Auto Group.