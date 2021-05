LUBBOCK, Texas — The Frenship High School football team released its schedule for the 2021 season.

Frenship will have its homecoming on October 15 against Abilene High. Senior night will be November 5 against Midland High.

View the whole schedule below.

8/27: Coronado

9/3 Clovis

9/10 – Lubbock-Cooper

9/17 @ Amarillo

9/24 @ SA Central

10/1 Permian

10/8 @ Midland Lee

10/15 Abilene High (Homecoming)

10/22 Open

10/29 @ Odessa High

11/5 – v Midland High (Senior Night)