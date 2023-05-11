LUBBOCK, Texas – Frenship High School celebrated the signings of 12 student-athletes Wednesday at the Tiger Pit.

Both soccer programs were well represented with the four members of the girls’ team signing letters of intent to play at the next level. Gaby Deleon and Gabby Torres continue their careers together at Seminole State College in Oklahoma, McKenna Prichard will head to Belton to play for Mary Hardin Baylor University, and Aras King inked with Harden Simmons University.

“We’ve been very successful and I’ve been lucky to be a part of that,” King said. “Frenship has really helped build my future.”

On the boys’ side, Nick Colmenero and Kobe Gonzalez will stay in town and attend Lubbock Christian University.

“The coaches, their staff, everybody there, that’s what won our heart to go there,” Colmenero said.

Two more Tigers are also heading to LCU. Jathan Reed will join the men’s golf team, while Kole Carrasco will run for the track program.

Tarleton State University landed pole vaulter Chandler Wilson.

“Tarleton just has a very family feel,” Wilson said. “Everybody is very close and that was an aspect I looked for. Then coach (Alex) Wills, we go back to eighth grade, so I know he’s going to get me where I want to go.”

Wills served as a volunteer assistant coach at Texas Tech during the 2020 indoor track and field season.

Vincent Sandoval made school history as the first boys’ wrestler to sign a letter of intent. He’ll head to Wayland Baptist University.

Linebacker Kobe Ayers signed with Hardin Simmons University to play football.

Ayers recently received the McMahan Family Scholarship at the National Football Foundation awards banquet and plans to major in engineering.

“Hardin Simmons is a great school academically, athletically their programs are amazing,” Ayers said. “Their new engineering program is going to be phenomenal. So I’m looking forward to that as well.”

Bella Carbajal signed on to cheer with Texas State University.