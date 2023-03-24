LUBBOCK, Texas – Frenship Athletic Director Bryan Gerlich has been named the Region 1 Athletic Administrator of the Year by the Texas High School Athletic Directors Association.

“I was surprised and very humbled when I heard I received this recognition,” Gerlich said in a press release. “But I really can’t take credit for the incredible achievements our athletic programs are seeing. We have great kids, parents, coaches, and support from our administrators and school board members who make our athletic program successful.”

Gerlich is one of eight athletic administrators across the state to receive the regional award. THSADA selects the annual recipients based on their dedicated service, leadership, and special contributions to their local and regional levels of interscholastic athletic administration.

“Bryan has established himself as a high-level athletic administrator as evident by his selection as the Region 1 Athletic Administrator of the Year and his service on the Athletic Committee of the THSADA,” Rusty Dowling, Executive Director of the Texas High School Athletic Directors Association said in a press release.

Gerlich joined the Frenship in 2022 with an extensive background in coaching, athletics administration, and strong relationships across the state.

Gerlich and the other seven regional recipients will be honored at the THSADA-PBK Sports Hall of Honor celebration on June 11th in Round Rock.

(The Frenship ISD Communications Department contributed to this report.)