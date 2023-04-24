LUBBOCK, Texas – Frenship ISD announced Amy Mangum as the school’s new head volleyball coach Monday.

Mangum joins the Tigers after spending the last 16 seasons as the Shallowater head coach.

“Frenship is definitely a place I have always desired to coach,” Mangum said in a press release. “My family and I feel grateful for this opportunity. I am looking forward to working with great athletes and young ladies and creating a culture of strong communication, great work ethic, and focusing on servant leadership.”

Mangum surpassed the 500 career win mark last season with the Fillies. Under her leadership, Shallowater made a 3A State Tournament appearance in 2014 and six consecutive 3A Regional Tournament appearances from 2014-19.

Mangum takes over for Toree Winchell, who left after two seasons with Frenship for the same position at Gunter High School.