WOLFFORTH, Texas — Frenship quarterback Donovan Smith is officially staying home to play his college ball.

Smith signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday in front of friends and family at Frenship High School, making his pledge to Texas Tech official.

Smith had an excellent senior season at Frenship, throwing for 3,114 yards and 26 touchdowns and rushing for 489 yards and 14 touchdowns as the Tigers went 7-4 on the year.

Smith was one of 19 players to sign with Texas Tech on Wednesday.