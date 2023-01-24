LUBBOCK, Texas – Frenship High School football head coach Jay Northcutt was named Region 1 Coach of the Year by the Texas High School Coaches Association and Texas Farm Insurance on Tuesday.

He was one of 21 head coaches across the state recognized for their exemplary achievements in the 2022-23 UIL Football season.

“THSCA is very passionate about the celebration of our coaches. Creating the Coach of the Year awards is an amazing opportunity to highlight the elite coaches across Texas,” said Joe Martin, the Executive Director of the THSCA. “We’re excited to celebrate and honor almost 1,600 coaches across 23 different sports in Texas for their athletic accomplishments during the 2022-23 school year.”

Northcutt’s Tigers won a share of the District 2-6A title and defeated El Paso Eastlake in the first round of the playoffs for the team’s first postseason win since 2014.

He will have the opportunity to win the overall THSCA Football Coach of the Year.

(A Texas High School Coaches Association Press Release contributed to this report.)