Frenship’s Smith shines in Texas Tech win over Kansas

Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells yells instructions to his team against the Kansas during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

LAWRENCE, Kansas — Texas Tech football topped Kansas 41-14 Saturday, improving to 5-2 on the season and 2-2 in Big 12 play.

The Red Raiders ran wild against a leaky Jayhawk defense, running the ball 42 times for 244 yards. Quarterbacks Henry Colombi and Donovan Smith, and wide receivers Erik Ezukanma and Miles Price scored rushing touchdowns.

Smith, a Frenship product, had his best game of the year. The redshirt freshman attempted five passes — the first five of his career — and completed four of them for a total of 70 yards. The highlight was a 47-yard deep ball to Erik Ezukanma. Smith also ran the ball six times for 37 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Texas Tech was stout. Kansas did not score until late in the fourth quarter and Jayhawk starting quarterback Jason Bean managed just 80 passing yards.

The Red Raiders will return to Lubbock for a game against Kansas State next Saturday.