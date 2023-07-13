LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Thursday morning weather update for July 13th, 2023.

Good Morning!

Today: Temperatures will once again be in that high setting; Lubbock will see a high of 104 degrees with west southwest winds at 8-12 mph. We will have a 20% chance of precipitation for this evening persisting into the overnight hours. These isolated and scattered thunderstorms will look a lot like what we saw yesterday. Our SPC Day One is showing a 1/5 risk for severe weather.

Tonight: Thunderstorms will persist into the overnight hours lasting us until early tomorrow morning. We will reach a low of 76 degrees here in Lubbock with a 20% chance of precipitation and southerly winds at 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: The heat will persist bringing us a high of 103 degrees for Friday. We will once again have a 20% chance of precipitation for the evening and overnight hours. Southerly winds will blow at speeds of 10-15 mph.

Extended Forecast:

Friday night and early Saturday morning will cool to 73 degrees. Saturday will see a slight cold front with a high of 96 degrees for Lubbock. We have a 20% chance of late storms beginning in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Sunday will see cooler temperatures with a high of 93 degrees. Thunderstorms and showers will persist throughout the day bringing us a lovely and calm way to end the weekend.

Sunday we will drop to 71 degrees and reach a high of 100 degrees for Monday. Precipitation chances will be back at 0%. Winds will be out of the west southwest at 12-18 mph.

Monday night will start to see some very warm overnight lows again, bringing us down to 74 degrees. Tuesday will see a high of 103 with some possible heat advisories. Winds will be out of the southwest at 12-18 mph with sunny skies.

Tuesday night will have another low of 74 degrees with a high of 102 for Wednesday.

-Kathryn