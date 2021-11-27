Garibay misses field goal, Red Raiders fall to No. 8 Baylor 27-24

Texas Tech interim coach Sonny Cumbie watches his team warm up before an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

WACO, Texas — Texas Tech kicker Jonathan Garibay missed a 53-yard field goal as time expired from the Red Raiders’ game against No. 8 Baylor Saturday, clinching a 27-24 Bear victory.

With the loss, Texas Tech finished its regular season with a 6-6 record.

Red Raider freshman quarterback Donovan Smith rebounded from a slow start, throwing for more than 200 yards in the second half to lead Texas Tech almost all the way back from a 17-3 deficit.

Smith threw a 38-yard touchdown to McLane Mannix and found Travis Koontz on a screen that went for a 75-yard score. Both were key plays in Tech’s near-comeback.

Linebacker Colin Schooler had an up-and-down day in his final regular-season collegiate game. He was burned by running back Tristan Ebner for a 61-yard touchdown in the first quarter but swatted away a pass on fourth down to stop Baylor’s final drive.

Texas Tech fought one of the best team in the country valiantly, but a 10-0 deficit early in the game proved to be too much to overcome.