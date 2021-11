Texas Tech’s Jonathan Garibay (46) punts to Baylor during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lubbock, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech kicker Jonathan Garibay struck a 62-yard field goal as time expired to propel the Red Raiders to a miraculous, 41-38 win over Iowa State.

Freshman quarterback Donovan Smith started the game for Texas Tech and threw for 322 yards and three touchdowns.

Garibay’s heroics came after Iowa State tied the game with one minute remaining.

The Red Raiders improved to 6-4 and clinched bowl eligibility with the win.