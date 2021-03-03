Gomez wins LSC Coach of the Year, 4 Lady Chaps make all-conference teams

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian University Lady Chaps coach Steve Gomez was named the Lone Star Conference women’s basketball Coach of the Year and four of his players made an all-LSC team, the conference announced on Wednesday.

Gomez led the Lady Chaps to a flawless 16-0 regular season record.

Allie Schulte was the lone Lady Chap to make the All-LSC First Team, and she was also named to the All-Defensive Team.

Emma Middleton made the All-LSC Second Team and All-Defensive Team. Ashton Duncan joined Middleton on the Second Team, and Juliana Robertson made the third team.

The LSC’s Player of the Year award went to West Texas A&M’s Lexy Hightower.