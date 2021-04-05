Guard Lloyd Daniels to transfer from LCU

LUBBOCK, Texas — First-Team All-Lone Star Conference guard Lloyd Daniels will transfer from Lubbock Christian University, he announced Friday.

Daniels averaged 15.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for the Chaparrals in the 2020-21 season, earning the All-LSC nod. He averaged 16.2 points per game in the 2019-20 campaign.

“These past 2 seasons at LCU have been nothing but a blessing and great learning experience on and off the court,” Daniels said in a tweet.

Daniels is a native of Colts Neck, New Jersey and played at Murray State College before coming to LCU.

He played with incredible efficiency for LCU, shooting 60.3 percent from the field and 57.1 percent from 3-point range last season.

Verbal Commits reported that Daniels has recorded offers from Division I schools Troy and St. Francis Brooklyn since entering the transfer portal.