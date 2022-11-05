FORT WORTH, Texas – Texas Tech’s attempt to end a three-game skid against TCU did not get off to a good start Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

After the offense went three and out to start the game, the Red Raiders special teams allowed TCU’s Darrius Davis to return a punt 82 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 Horned Frog lead.

Texas Tech’s offense wasted no time evening it up. Behren Morton capped a three-play drive with a 47-yard touchdown pass to Jerand Bradley to make it 7-7.

TCU opted to go for a first down instead of a field goal in the red zone but came up empty. Tyree Wilson got the stop on 4th and 1 on the 18.

When the Red Raiders were presented with a similar opportunity, they went with the field goal. Trey Wolff’s 29-yard attempt split the uprights and gave Texas Tech a 10-7 after one quarter.

Early in the second quarter, TCU kicker Griffin Kill would make a 40-yard field goal to tie the game at 10-10.

On the next possession, the Red Raiders would be forced to punt after Morton was tackled on a 3rd down run. Morton suffered a lower leg injury on the play and would walk to the locker room after the series.

Tyler Shough would replace Morton on the next drive. The Red Raiders were forced to punt after five plays.

TCU would reclaim the lead in the final seconds of the half on a Kell field goal and lead 13-10 at the half.