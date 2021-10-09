Red Raiders fall to 4-2 with 52-31 loss to TCU

Texas Tech’s SaRodorick Thompson (4) during an NCAA college football game against West Virginia, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech fell 52-31 to TCU Saturday night, dropping to 4-2 on the season and 1-2 in Big 12 play.

The Red Raiders were unable to stop TCU’s rushing attack all night, allowing 390 rushing yards. Running backs Zach Evans and Kendre Miller combined for 328 yards and five touchdowns in the game.

On offense, SaRodorick Thompson had a big day for Texas Tech. The junior running back posted 197 total yards and three touchdowns.

Red Raider quarterback Henry Colombi threw for 305 yards, but threw a costly pick-six in the second quarter that made the score 28-7. Star wide receiver Erik Ezukanma did not touch the ball until the fourth quarter.

Texas Tech’s next game will be on the road at Kansas Saturday at 3:00 p.m.