Texas deals Texas Tech first loss in 70-35 blowout

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas throttled Texas Tech 70-35 at Darrell K. Royal Stadium Saturday, dealing the Red Raiders their first loss of the season.

Texas struck with a touchdown on each of its first two drives. Running back Bijan Robinson caught a pass, slipped a tackle and ran 38 yards into the end zone for UT’s first score of the game. His backup Roschon Johnson scored the second touchdown.

Tyler Shough ran in a quarterback keeper for the first Red Raider score of the game to cut Texas’ lead in half. But on Texas Tech’s next drive, Shough threw a pick-six to Texas’ Josh Thompson. That made the score 28-7.

Shough left the game after the interception. He was replaced by Henri Colombi. Colombi completed 17 of his 23 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns.

Texas led 42-14 at halftime and continued its onslaught in the second half. The Longhorns scored touchdowns on nine of their 11 drives. Its 70 points are the most ever in a Texas Tech vs. Texas matchup.

Texas Tech’s next game is against West Virginia Saturday at 2:30 p.m.