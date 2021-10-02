Red Raiders kick game-winning field goal to beat WVU 23-20

Texas Tech’s Colin Schooler (17) celebrates after breaking up a Stephen F. Austin pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia — Texas Tech used a game-winning drive to beat West Virginia 23-20 Saturday, picking up its first Big 12 win of the season.

With the victory, the Red Raiders improved to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in Big 12 play.

WVU kicked a field goal with 4:34 remaining to tie the game at 20. Quarterback Henry Colombi, making his first start of the season after Tyler Shough broke his collarbone, led the team down the field to set up the game-winning Jonathan Garibay field goal with 18 seconds left.

The Red Raiders were almost perfect in the first half, moving the ball effectively on offense and shutting down the Mountaineer offense to go into the break with a 17-0 lead.

It flipped in the second half when WVU quarterback Jarret Doege began to pick apart the Red Raider defense. Doege led four straight scoring drives, but could not cap off the last one with a touchdown. Instead, West Virginia kicked a field goal to tie the game at 20.

Colombi finished the game with 266 yards on 34 passes. SaRodorick Thompson ran in two touchdowns.