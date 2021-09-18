Texas Tech improves to 3-0 with 54-21 win over FIU

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech scored seven touchdowns Saturday in a 54-21 victory over Florida International. With the win, the team improved to 3-0 on the season.

Red Raider quarterback Tyler Shough was outstanding, passing for 399 yards and four touchdowns. He hit tight end Travis Koontz for two scores. The other two went to freshman tight end Mason Tharp and wide receiver Trey Cleveland.

The Panthers scored the first touchdown of the game, but Texas Tech tied it up on a Marquis Waters interception that was returned for a touchdown.

The score was 14-14 in the second quarter before the Red Raiders scored 24 straight points to gain a healthy lead.

Running back SaRodorick Thompson returned after missing the first two games of the season with a shoulder injury and ran in a one-yard touchdown.

The Red Raiders will go on the road to play the University of Texas in Austin next Saturday.