PLAINVIEW, Texas – Wayland Baptist head football coach Butch Henderson resigned Tuesday after eleven seasons with the program.

“God has blessed (wife) Karen and me with the time we have spent at Wayland. We climbed from nothing to a winning program but were not able to maintain the winning level,” Henderson said in a press release. “I’m not giving up on our kids, but with the losses come administrative pressures and with the strong class that is coming, I feel the need to step out of the way so that this class has nothing that hinders their success.”

Wayland hired Henderson when Wayland restarted its football program in 2012 for the first time since it was dropped 72 years earlier. The Pioneers went 2-7 that season.

“Butch is one of the most quality men I know; his integrity is impeccable,” WBU Athletics Director Jim Giacomazzi said in a press release. “We wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

Wayland’s first winning season came in 2016 when the Pioneers won seven of their first eight games and were ranked No. 22 in the NAIA. They wound up 7-3, finishing third in the Central States Football League. (WBU football began playing within the Sooner Athletic Conference in 2018.)

The Pioneers’ next most successful season was 2018 when they went 5-5. The team won two games each of the past three seasons. They started out this past season 2-2 before dropping their last six outings, going 2-7 in the SAC for eighth place in the 10-team league.

Henderson’s record at Wayland in 11 seasons was 32-75 overall and 20-49 in conference play.

Giacomazzi said the search for a new head coach begins immediately. He added that defensive coordinator Marcos Hinojos, who has been on the Pioneers’ staff since 2015, will serve as interim head coach.

(Wayland Baptist Sports Information contributed to this report.)

