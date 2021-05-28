High School Baseball playoff results: 5/28

LUBBOCK, Texas — Three South Plains high school baseball teams are still alive in the regional semifinal round.

On Thursday, Shallowater opened its series against Jim Ned with a walk-off win. Littlefield dropped its opener to Brock. New Deal beat Albany twice, punching its ticket to the regional finals.

Shallowater and Littlefield both had key games Friday. Here’s how they fared:

Scores

Brock 11, Littlefield 4

Littlefield is eliminated from the playoffs.

Jim Ned 8, Shallowater 5

What’s next?

Game 3, Shallowater vs. Jim Ned: 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Midland College’s Christensen Stadium

New Deal will face the winner of Anson and West Texas.