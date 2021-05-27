High School Baseball playoff results: New Deal advances, Shallowater wins

LUBBOCK, Texas — Three South Plains High School baseball teams are left in the playoffs, and they began their regional semifinal rounds Thursday.

Littlefield, Shallowater and New Deal were all in action, opening their best-of-three series.

Littlefield lost game one, while Shallowater won on a walk-off wild pitch. New Deal won two games, punching its ticket to the regional qualifiers.

Scores

Brock 11, Littlefield 1

Shallowater 6, Jim Ned 5

New Deal 11, Albany 4 (Game 1)

New Deal 5, Albany 4 (Game 2)

What’s next?

Game 2, Brock vs. Littlefield: 4:00 p.m. Friday

Game 2, Shallowater vs. Jim Ned: noon Friday

New Deal will face the winner of Anson and West Texas.