High School baseball playoff scores: June 3

LUBBOCK, Texas — The two South Plains high school baseball teams remaining in the playoffs opened their regional finals series Thursday.

New Deal played the first two games of a three-game series against Anson and split them, setting up a win-or-go-home Game 3 Friday.

It took extra innings for the Lions to win Game 1, but they did 5-3 with two runs in the eighth inning. They lost Game 2 5-2. Game 3 will be at noon Friday.

Shallowater played the first game of its three-game set and topped Brock 6-5. The Mustangs scored all six of their runs in the first three innings and their pitching held off Brock to secure the win.

That series will resume Friday at 7:00 p.m.