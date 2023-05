PLAYOFF PAIRINGS

BASEBALL – Regional Quarterfinals

CLASS 5A

Monterey vs. El Paso Hanks

(Midland Legacy High School)

Game 1: Friday 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday 1 p.m.

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 (if necessary)

CLASS 3A

Slaton vs. Shallowater

(Frenship High School)

Game 1: Friday 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday 1 pm

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 (if necessary)

CLASS 2A

New Home vs. Olton

(Littlefield High School)

Game 1: Thursday 4 p.m.

Game 2: Thursday 6:30 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday 1 p.m. (if necessary)

Sundown vs. Ropes

(Coronado High School’s O’Banion Field)

Game 1: Wednesday noon

Game 2: Friday 11 a.m.

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 (if necessary)

SOFTBALL – Regional Semifinals

CLASS 5A

Monterey vs. Justin Northwest

(Abilene Christian University)

Game 1: Thursday 2:30 p.m.

Game 2: Friday 2:30 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday 5 p.m. (if necessary)

CLASS 3A

Lamesa vs. Llano

(Abilene Christian University)

Game 1: Thursday 7:30 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday noon

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 (if necessary)

CLASS 1A – Regional Final

Borden County vs. Hermleigh

(Maner Park at Lubbock Christian University)

Game 1: Thursday, May 25, 6 p.m.

Game 2: Friday 6, May 26, 6 p.m.

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 (if necessary)